Thunder & Lightnin’s ‘Call of the Wild’ CD release at Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Friday and Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17th, Christy Fisher returns to the Grasshopper lounge. Known as the entertaining ukulele strumming vocalist who fronts a variously populated band called Cattywampus, Christy’s genre choices range from acoustic pop, and rock a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure and a spin on everything from Aretha to Zeppelin. Christy and her crowd always light the room up with fun.

Saturday, May 18th, Thunder & Lightnin’ celebrates the re-scheduled release of their long awaited CD, “Call of the Wild.”

Originally produced and scheduled to coincide with April’s Earth Day, the event was postponed due to laryngitis in the band. Advocating for the belief that every day is Earth Day, the event is even more relevant one month later. The album’s original works explore wolves, rainforests, wildlife, water and the beauty of nature.

In appreciation of their loyal and fun-loving fans, the CD’s will be gifted back to all who come to join the party. They will also be treated with a live performance of the album’s original tunes in the order they appear on the CD. In addition, the evening will feature a segments of tunes from the Eagles and a bundle of popular Thunder & Lightnin’ originals like “Tomorrow’s Girl,” “Alive or Dead” and “Here to Stay.”

Expect a tight precise musical presentation, pristine vocals, spot-on harmonies, and lots of fun back-and-forth with the audience. Come early for best seats. Reservations are recommended for parties of four or more.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211).