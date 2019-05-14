Divide and Share: Verde Valley Farmers’ Market announces plant/seed exchange

CAMP VERDE – With rain comes growth. Not just weeds. Also the sorts of growth that folks look forward to.

Such as flowers and other decoratives. And plenty of edible vegetation, too.

Because of the wet winter, the folks at the Verde Valley Farmers’ Market found another way to merge community spirit with healthy lifestyles.

Saturday, May 18 is opening day of the Verde Valley Farmers’ Market’s new season.

And on opening day, the market will hold a plant/seed exchange.

“Everyone’s yard is bursting with growth,” market co-founder Denise Gould said. “We’ve seen things growing that we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Rather than divide and conquer, the market encourages divide and share to kick off the market’s 16th season in Camp Verde. According to Gould, it’s better than purchasing plants from outside the Verde Valley.

“Oftentimes when you purchase plants online, they don’t do well in the winter,” Gould said. “If people here can divide their plants and share, these are plants that have survived the winter.”

Market Manager Jane Davie said that folks are encouraged to bring plants and/or seeds to exchange, or they can purchase a plant for a small donation to the market.

Anyone who brings seeds should package them with labels that identify the type of seed, Davie said. Plants should be both potted and labeled.

From 8 a.m. until noon on May 18, Gould will oversee the exchange at the market’s education table.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market is located at the Ramada, next to Fort Verde State Park, on Hollamon Street, off Main Street in Camp Verde.

The market will be held Saturdays through Oct. 5, the week before the annual Fort Verde Days event.

Following the summer season, the Verde Valley Farmers’ Market will take two weeks off before starting its fall market season on Oct. 19 – which ends on Nov. 16, also at the Ramada.

For more information, contact Jane Davie, manager of the Verde Valley Farmers’ Market, at jcdavie18@msn.com.