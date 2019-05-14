Obituary: Eugene Albert Campbell 1935 - 2019

Eugene Albert “Bert” Campbell March 12, 1935 - May 5, 2019 Cottonwood, Arizona: Bert was born on Long Island, New York, to Bland and Ruth Arlene Campbell.



He grew up in New Hampshire where he also married the love of his life, Jansie, and became father to four daughters.



In 1971, his adventurous spirit called him West and he moved his family to Cottonwood. He was a master carpenter but he was most proud of fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a private pilot and flight instructor. If you knew Bert, you knew that!



Bert will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Janice; daughters, Robin Cunningham (John), Lynne Halbasch (Jerry) and Beth Harmon; as well as grandchildren, Kari Wolf (Ryan), Chad Dodendorf (Lexi), Johnny Cunningham, Jenna Watters (Daniel) and Breanne Cunningham; and great grandchildren Ayden, Talon and Perseid Wolf, and Johnny Watters.



His daughter, Karen Dodendorf predeceased him.



He was a proud lifelong member of the Jehovah’s Witness faith. A celebration of Bert’s life will be held Sunday, May 19, at 4 pm at the Pine Shadows Clubhouse, 2050 W Highway 89A, Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326.



The family is grateful to the staff and especially the caregivers at Kachina Point in Sedona, Arizona, for the care and love they gave Bert for the past 3 ½ years.

Remembrances would be appreciated at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.