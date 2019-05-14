We’re here to answer your VerdeNews.com website access questions

We’ve been receiving calls and questions concerning our website becoming subscription-based access starting Monday, May 20. Thank you for your comments, and we appreciate that so many of you recognize that local independent journalism is worth supporting.

First, the print edition is not going away and will continue publishing three days a week in Cottonwood and Camp Verde. Print customers will receive a free full-access digital subscription.

Secondly, to sign up for digital access you have to wait until Monday. Also, some items — such as classified listings, legal notices, public safety news, Kudos entertainment news, The Villager news and breaking news alerts — will remain free to all readers.

To help you on Monday, The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle will have extra staff answering phones and emails.

PRINT

If you already subscribe to the Verde Independent or Camp Verde Bugle print edition, visit www.VerdeFree.com on Monday or thereafter and answer a few questions to activate your free digital account. The system, in most cases, will find your account, but if you need help you can call us.

Print subscribers will receive free access to the websites, for up to four devices. You will continue to get the print version as usual, as well as free access to all four newspapers — The Verde Independent (verdenews.com), Camp Verde Bugle (cvbugle.com), Kudos (kudosaz.com) and The Villager (verdenews.com/news/villager) and everything you receive as a loyal print subscriber.

Readers who have or purchase a print-plus-digital package also receive a full complement of additional print features, including weekly and monthly magazines, crossword puzzles, comics, TV listings, money-saving weekly coupons, sales inserts and more.

If you have any difficulties activating your free digital account, call us at 928-634-2241, ext. 6402 or 6042.

ONLINE

For those readers who want only the online version — which will include all four newspapers, in addition to searchable archives and our 3-D page-flip versions of the newspaper pages as they were printed — you’ll find affordable digital-only rates starting at $2.50 per month to $28 for a full year. There will also be single-day passes available for the occasional visitor at 99 cents per day.

Online-only subscribers receive access to the websites, also for up to four devices.

Online readers will see all our local news, plus our online coverage including regional and state news, along with additional online features such as more breaking news briefs, videos, galleries, interactive graphics, online maps, audio extras, events and more.

In addition, all website subscribers will have full access to the Independent and Bugle’s archives and 3-D e-edition website, which showcases the newspaper pages as they were printed.

For more information about this change, visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.verdenews.com/faq or call us at 928-634-2241, ext. 6402 or 6042. We’ll be happy to find answers to your questions.