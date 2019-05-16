Babcock closes out prep career as one of best ever at Mingus

Mingus girls sub-2:20 800-meter performances Meg Babcock: 2:15.02 in 2019 Meg Babcock: 2:15.75 in 2019 Meg Babcock: 2:16.22 in 2018 Meg Babcock: 2:16.31 in 2019 Justine Taylor: 2:17.35 in 2014 Meg Babcock: 2:17.70 in 2018 Ariel Latimer: 2:17.78 in 2002 Meg Babcock: 2:19.11 in 2019 Ariel Latimer: 2:19.26 in 2001 Meg Babcock: 2:19.52 in 2019 Meg Babcock: 2:19.63 in 2019 Ariel Latimer: 2:19.71 in 2000 Megan Goettl: 2:19.86 in 2015 Meg Babcock: 2:19.97 in 2018

In what has been called the “Year of the 800” in Arizona girls track and field, Mingus Union 800-meter specialist Meg Babcock came up just a whisker short in the final two-lapper of her high school career.

In last weekend’s Arizona Meet of Champions, Hamilton’s Madison Burciago just edged Babcock, 2:16.21 to 2:16.31.

Babcock won the 2018 Meet of Champions 800 in 2:16.22.

Her time Saturday was the fourth fastest 800 in Mingus history, topped only by three of her own performances.

In fact, from 100 to 1600 meters, Babcock finished her 2019 season as one of the most diverse runners in Mingus history, and certainly enters the discussion as one of the best ever at MUHS.

Consider the following:

100 meter dash

Five girls in Mingus history have broken 13 seconds in the 100-meter dash. Babcock ran the event only three times in her Mingus career, yet she eclipsed the 13-second barrier every time she ran it. She ended up the No. 5 performer in school history in the 100.

200 meter dash

Babcock is one of only two sprinters in Mingus history to run faster than 26 seconds over 200 meters. She ran the event just four times in her career. She has the three fastest times in school history, all under 26 seconds.

400 meter dash

A two-time state champion over 400 meters, Babcock is one of three Mingus runners to have run 400 meters faster than 59 seconds. She did it eight times. Only two Mingus girls have ever run the 400 faster than 58 seconds; Babcock did it three times. She is the only Mingus runner to run the 400 faster than 57 seconds. She has the two fastest times in school history.

800 meter run

Only four Mingus girls have ever run 800 meters faster than 2-minutes, 20 seconds. Collectively, they did it 14 times. Babcock has nine of those 14 sub 2:20s. She has the four fastest times in school history.

1600 meter run

Babcock ran the 1600-meter run one time her senior season to win the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational. Her altitude-adjusted clocking of 5:30.29 makes her the No. 6 performer in school history.

Babcock will attend Brigham Young University in the fall and plans to run on the BYU Cougars’ cross country and track teams.