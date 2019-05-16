Brush fire reported off Bill Gray Road

Verde Valley Fire District and Cottonwood Fire Department officials are currently on scene battling a brush fire near Bill Gray Road a few miles from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently restricting traffic on Bill Gray Road.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
