College adopts scaled-back spending plan for coming year

The Yavapai College District Governing Board voted unanimously to adopt the College’s proposed budget for the 2020 academic year this week at its annual budget hearing on the Prescott Campus.

The adopted budget does not include an increase in property taxes for the residents of Yavapai County during the new fiscal year.

After reviewing the proposed budget with Dr. Clint Ewell, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and hearing input from community members on hand, the Board moved forward with its vote of adoption.

The budget, which serves the entire district, including all six Yavapai College locations, is more than $1.2 million less than 2019’s budget.

There are several projects and initiatives that are supported by the adopted budget. One major construction project includes the College’s plan to renovate Building L on the Verde Valley Campus which will provide a diversity of CTE programs to the residents of the Verde Valley.

Programs included in the planning for Building L are expanding the nursing and allied health programs, while adding new programs in emergency medical services, paramedicine, and home health care. The facility will also include advanced manufacturing. The building is expected to be finished by the fall 2020 semester.

In February, the District Governing Board approved the launch of three new scholarship and discount opportunities to Yavapai College students, including the YC Promise for recent high school and GED graduates, a 20% full-time student discount, and a 25% discount for senior citizens taking credit classes. The adopted budget will help support these new initiatives.

The new adopted budget also includes a $700,000, or 14.2% decrease in secondary property tax levy for county residents.