New Clarkdale Concerts in the Park season debuts May 25

Clarkdale Concerts in the Park are back with the season-opener band The Cross-Eyed Possum, Saturday, May 25th from 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street.

The Cross-Eyed Possum, is a Prescott-based band that plays original blues rock, acoustic, and jazz music. These young musicians are not new to the Clarkdale Town Park as they previously performed at the 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Alliance Blues Competition and were captivated by their incredible musical talents. Their inspiration comes from bands like The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers, Chris Robinson Brotherhood and The Sheepdogs and they have recently released their first CD, “Worn Down Car.”

Bass player and vocalist, Jason Howard has been studying music, leaning various instruments and writing music with his brother since 2012.

Jason also plays in the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra and various other jazz combo bands. Last year, he was ranked as the #1 Jazz Bassist in Arizona. He was accepted into the Arizona All-State Orchestra for two years on upright bass.



Jason’s twin brother, Jonah, performs on the guitar and also sings to create this bands unique sound. Jonah played in the Arizona All-State Jazz Band for 4 years, two of which he was named the #1 Jazz Guitarist in the state. Besides The Cross-Eyed Possums band, Jonah also performs in the ASU Concert Jazz Band and various other jazz combo bands.

For more information about The Cross-Eyed Possum visit their website at www.crosseyedpossumband.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.



Most importantly join us in the Clarkdale Town Park for our first concert of the season on May 25th at 7 p.m.



As always there will be a 50/50 raffle that supports the Concerts in the Park events. Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol and smoking are not permitted in the park.

This concert is FREE to the public.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

