Yavapai College Foundation Board selects alumnae as new president

It was announced at the 48th annual meeting of the Yavapai College Foundation, held Tuesday May 7, that Yavapai College alumnae, Valerie Wood, has been named president of the Yavapai College Foundation Board of Directors succeeding Don Michelman.



Michelman has served in that capacity for the past two years. Woods term of office begins July 1.

A Cornville resident, Wood earned an associate’s degree in 2015 in Viticulture and Enology at the Verde Valley campus.

She joined the YC Foundation board of directors in 2014 and has previously served as the board’s 1st and 2nd vice president. Wood has participated on various committees such as finance, fundraising and executive.

In addition, she works closely with the Yavapai College Foundation fundraising auxiliary Friends of the Southwest Wine Center helping to raise awareness and funds for the college’s Viticulture and Enology program.

Other YC Foundation board officers appointed for 2019-20 include Cindy Nyman, 1st VP, Mike Rethman, 2nd VP, Bill Sonsin, Treasurer, Jeff Wasowicz, Secretary and Don Michelman, Immediate Past President.

The foundation also elected three new board members to three-year terms. They include Tony Hamer, Joan Meyers and Bill Sonsin.