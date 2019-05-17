Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – At approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified man tried to kidnap a 16-year-old female while she walking home from Cottonwood’s American Heritage Academy.

According to a press release from Monica Kuhlt, professional standards sergeant with the Cottonwood Police Department, the attempted kidnapping happened in the area of East Cherry Street and South 17th Street.

According to Kuhlt, the suspect is described as a mid-30s, muscular, dark skinned, possibly African American, with short hair.

The alleged assailant was reportedly driving a 1990s to 2000 gray, four-door car similar to a Chevy Lumina with a “noticeable scratch on the driver side door, the back seat is full of trash and possibly an out-of-state plate on the car,” Kuhlt stated.

The victim reported to police that the suspect asked if she wanted to get into his vehicle, then grabbed for her, but she screamed, Kuhlt stated. The suspect then fled the area and turned south onto South Main Street.

Anyone who was in that area during that time frame or has information is encouraged to contact the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397.

-- Staff reports