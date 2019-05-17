UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish 6-acre fire off Bill Gray Road (with video)

UPDATE: The Verde Valley Fire District,the Arizona State Department of Forest and Fire and the U.S. Forest Service put out a 6-acre brush and wild fire in high winds off Bill Gray Road near Cottonwood Thursday afternoon. The fire was about two miles from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. just off the road near some campsites. No cause for the fire was determined on Thursday, according to a firefighter at the scene.

Previous Story: Verde Valley Fire District officials are currently on scene battling a brush fire near Bill Gray Road a few miles from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently restricting traffic on Bill Gray Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.