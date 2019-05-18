Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome

A host of different agencies responded to this single-vehicle accident on State Route 89A in Jerome Friday .

According to the Jerome Police Department, the driver is believed to have lost consciousness due to medical condition while driving, accelerated, left the roadway and rolled over, coming to a rest upside down.

Crews worked hard to save the driver, who was later pronounced deceased at Verde Valley Medical Center.

A passenger was treated for injuries at the hospital. Jerome Police Department was assisted on scene by Jerome Fire Department, Clarkdale Police Department, Verde Valley Fire Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Verde Valley Ambulance.

Information and photo provided by Jerome Police Department.