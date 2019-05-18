Obituary: Janice Dickison Corning 1937-2019

With angels rejoicing, Janice Dickison Corning was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on May 2, 2019.



Born Nov. 7, 1937, in Michigan to Joe and Irene Simmons, Janice moved to Sedona when she was 13. Janice loved to square dance and would make her own dresses, baking wonderful desserts for family and friends, cooking and entertaining along with crocheting and giving her opinion about so many things.

One year she won a Best of Show and blue ribbons for her canning of jams, jellies, vegetables and baked breads. She was so proud of baking and cooking from scratch, something that is lost in today’s kitchens.

Janice also loved her antiques and when you went to her house you would see them gleaming with the care she gave them and there was usually some kind of baked goodies waiting in the kitchen.

She kept busy on her six acres in Oregon; cutting trees, burning slash piles and riding the mower as she cut the grass, feeding the deer and birds, and shooting the squirrels.

Rarely missing a Sunday at church, even as dementia took its ugly hold on her, she said one day with clarity, “God has been so good to me.”

Janice is now where she has wanted to be for so long, with her Lord and Savior.



Janice was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill; husband, Stan Corning; her children, Cherise and Ricky; and granddaughter, Shuree Nicole.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Pat; sister, Jacquie (David); favorite nephew, Gary (Alice); daughter, Vicki; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Janice didn’t want a service and in true Janice fashion she said, “it’s a waste of time and money. If people didn’t want to see me while I was alive, they don’t need to come see me when I’m dead.”

Oh mom … I will miss you and your “I love you’s,” our Saturday phone calls even when you could only say a few words but you knew it was your daughter telling you about the kids, bringing you your favorite cookies, candies, and eggs with cottage cheese. I love you!



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.