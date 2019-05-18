Obituary: Kenneth Edward Steidl 1959-2019

Kenneth Edward Steidl, 59, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on April 24, 2019, after a long illness battling cancer with his family at his side.



Ken is preceded in death by father James; mother, Dorothy; and brother, Vincent.



Ken was born in Tomah, Wisconsin, to James and Dorothy Steidl on Dec. 21, 1959.

He married Roberta Poulin of District Heights, Maryland, on April 4, 1979, in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

He graduated from Mingus Union High School in 1977 and enlisted in the US Navy. Ken completed Naval Hospital Corps School, Aerospace Medicine school, Field Medical Service School, Emergency Medical Technician school, and Cold Weather Medicine Training. Ken retired from the navy in 2001 after 24 honorable years of service.

He received Naval Unit Commendation Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Battle “E” Ribbon, Fleet Marine Force Ribbon and many more.



On Feb. 26, 1983, on the USS America CV-66, he joined the ranks of the Solemn Mysteries of the Ancient Order of Shellbacks for crossing the equator. He was also proud of receiving what was the Order of the Blue Nose for crossing the Arctic Circle on Sept. 16, 1985, while also stationed aboard the USS America CV-66.

He was also a “Plank Owner” of the USS Abraham Lincoln CV-72 for being part of the initial crew during construction and commissioning and partook of the maiden voyage in 1988.



Ken spent most of his naval career (19 years) attached to the US Marine Corps as a “Doc.”

After retirement Ken went to work for the Northern Arizona Veterans Administration Health Care System as a nurse.

He was a life member of the VFW Post #7400, of Cottonwood, Arizona, member of the American Legion Post #25, of Cottonwood, Arizona, and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Clarkdale, Arizona.

Ken was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Clarkdale, Arizona.



Ken is survived by wife, Roberta Steidl; daughters Melissa Steidl and Sarah (Cory) Felix; sister Nancy (Kenneth) McAnally; grandchildren Conor Steidl, Ailani Felix, Keira Rader, Arlando Felix, Anya Felix and Aiyana Felix.





Celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on May 28, 2019, at the VFW located at 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood, Arizona.

The service to be officiated by Rev. Susan Armer of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the VFW Post #7400 Relief Fund or Northern Arizona Hospice.



The family of Kenneth Steidl wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Northern Arizona Hospice, and the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System’s Cottonwood branch Clinic.





An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.