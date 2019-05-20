ADOT: Temporary ID card now available online

Arizona motorists who have had their driver’s license suspended may now order a temporary six-month ID card online at ServiceArizona.com.

Until now, this service required an in-person visit to an Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office.

“People often need a valid I.D. in order to buy items at the store, go to the bank, and apply for a job among other things,” MVD Field Operations Administrator Mike Cryderman said. “When customers are faced with a suspended license, it makes having a temporary I.D. card vital.”

He added, “Offering this service more conveniently through ServiceArizona.com speeds up the process for these customers. It also has the effect of reducing customer traffic at MVD offices so we can better serve our customers who need to make an office visit.”

To get a temporary I.D. card, a customer must first have a suspended Arizona Driver License. The expiration date on the suspended license must be beyond the six months the temporary I.D. is valid.

Also, the customer must already have an Arizona license photo that has been taken within the past 12 years on file with MVD in order for the temporary I.D. to be produced.

For more information: www.ServiceArizona.com