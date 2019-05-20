OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, May 20
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADOT: Temporary ID card now available online

Originally Published: May 20, 2019 11:58 a.m.

Arizona motorists who have had their driver’s license suspended may now order a temporary six-month ID card online at ServiceArizona.com.

Until now, this service required an in-person visit to an Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office.

“People often need a valid I.D. in order to buy items at the store, go to the bank, and apply for a job among other things,” MVD Field Operations Administrator Mike Cryderman said. “When customers are faced with a suspended license, it makes having a temporary I.D. card vital.”

He added, “Offering this service more conveniently through ServiceArizona.com speeds up the process for these customers. It also has the effect of reducing customer traffic at MVD offices so we can better serve our customers who need to make an office visit.”

To get a temporary I.D. card, a customer must first have a suspended Arizona Driver License. The expiration date on the suspended license must be beyond the six months the temporary I.D. is valid.

Also, the customer must already have an Arizona license photo that has been taken within the past 12 years on file with MVD in order for the temporary I.D. to be produced.

For more information: www.ServiceArizona.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Beware bogus MVD websites swindling motorists
MVD program makes it possible to get Social Security card replacements online
Veteran specialty plates may now be ordered online
ADOT Motor Vehicle Division rolls out Voluntary Travel ID
Homeless veterans can now benefit from waived Arizona MVD fees

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
21
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News