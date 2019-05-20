Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs

CORDES LAKES – Two Cordes Lakes women were transported to a Phoenix area hospital following a dog attack Sunday. The owner of the dogs, a 25-year-old man, was cited for six counts of aggressive animal attack and three counts of dog at large, all misdemeanors.

A neighbor who witnessed the attack shot two of the dogs, killing one of them. The two remaining dogs were euthanized after the owner signed an animal surrender form. Rabies testing is pending on all three dogs, according to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Coordinator Dwight D'Evelyn.

D'Evelyn’s news release states deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of South Black Mountain Road in Cordes Lakes at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday regarding two women being attacked by three pit bull dogs and another person attempting to intervene using a handgun.

“At the scene, deputies found one woman lying on her side, bleeding and screaming from bite marks on her arms and head,” D'Evelyn’s news release stated. “Another woman was sitting up nearby and was bleeding, suffering bite marks on her arms and legs. Deputies provided initial first aid until Mayer Fire personnel arrived. One of the victims briefly explained that when she came home with another woman, she found three pit bull dogs in her yard. As she approached the dogs, they attacked both of them and she screamed for help.”

D'Evelyn’s news release continued: “A neighboring witness told deputies the following: Her kids came home to report hearing a woman screaming so she grabbed a handgun and along with a friend, went to the woman’s aid. She found three dogs surrounding two women, trying to drag one of them under the house. The neighbor was afraid to fire her weapon at the dogs, so she fired a couple of rounds nearby as the dogs kept attacking. Meanwhile, her friend called the Sheriff’s Office as her husband arrived on scene. He took the handgun from his wife and engaged the dogs by running up to the residence as they continued attacking. He was able to shoot one of the dogs immediately, and eventually another dog. He attempted to shoot the third dog but was not sure if the round made contact. Two of the dogs ran off and the other was immediately disabled.”

D'Evelyn explained that YCSO Animal Control Officers arrived and were able to contain two of the dogs with the owner’s assistance and confirmed another dog had died. All three dogs apparently jumped a fence before attacking the women.

Mayer Fire personnel treated the women, ages 57 and 61, for multiple puncture and laceration wounds before they were transported to a Phoenix area hospital. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.