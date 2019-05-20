Blasting activity planned Friday at Cottonwood slag pile
The Verde Independent
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 10:53 a.m.
COTTONWOOD -- Minerals Research, Inc., advises there will be some blasting activity conducted at the slag pile near the Verde Valley Fairgrounds Friday, May 24, between 9 and 11 a.m.
"This activity will be carefully monitored and we expect minimal to no impact to the community," according to a news release from Minerals Research, Inc.
Most Read
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Jerome moves forward with kiosk parking plan
- Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus
- Genie Gee to step down as Mingus acting superintendent
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Sen. McCain’s family dog dies in ‘freak’ accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
21
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...