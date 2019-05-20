OFFERS
Blasting activity planned Friday at Cottonwood slag pile

Minerals Research, Inc., will have some blasting activity at the slag pile Friday, May 24th, 9-11 a.m. VVN file photo

The Verde Independent
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 10:53 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- Minerals Research, Inc., advises there will be some blasting activity conducted at the slag pile near the Verde Valley Fairgrounds Friday, May 24, between 9 and 11 a.m.

"This activity will be carefully monitored and we expect minimal to no impact to the community," according to a news release from Minerals Research, Inc.

