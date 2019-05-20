Blues and Funk meets flamenco groove Memorial weekend entertainment

Sir Harrison, Esteban & Teresa Joy bring their original music to the Sound Bites Grill Stage Memorial Day weekend May 24-25, respectively. Blues and Funk meets flamenco groove and brings musical flavor to your Sedona Sound Bites Grill experience.

Sir Harrison Begay’s passion for blues music and the guitar have been the driving force in his quest for artistry. He started playing music at the age of 8. The clarinet was his first instrument. It would not be until the early years of high school that Harrison would pick up his first guitar.

Sir Harrison’s music and stage performance has attracted a broad audience. His guitar playing is straight from the soul. He’s been compared to Albert Collins, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Cray, but Sir Harrison’s guitar playing has his own unique sound.

The members of Sir Harrison Blues Band are veteran musicians: singer songwriter and drummer Bam Bam, D Bass former bassist for Sister Sledge and Jeremy on sax. Together, their music is a combination of rhythmic patterns and flavors of blues, groove and soul.

Sir Harrison takes the Sound Bites Grill Stage May 24, 7 p.m. There is a $15 cover to attend and sit in the show room where the Sir Harrison Blues Band will perform.

Flamenco and classical guitarist Esteban and his daughter, violinist Teresa Joy, are artists in residence at Sound Bites Grill Sedona and will bring their unique flamenco soul and sweet violin tones to your heart and ears May 25, 7 p.m.

Esteban’s name was given him by legendary classical guitarist Andres Segovia, who called him “Esteban” during his years of study with the master in Spain (1974-1978) and in the United States. Born Stephen Paul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of a steel mill worker, Esteban saw his first guitar in a shop window when he was 8 years old. His uncle bought it for him and Esteban says, “It never left my hands.”

From that moment on, he focused on the guitar, teaching himself to play and practicing every spare moment. Esteban’s dream was to be able to express his deep inner feelings through his music.

Teresa Joy began her career at age 4. She enrolled in Mandell’s Suzuki Violin school at age 5 and, at age 7, began studying with noted violinist Moshe Bukhspan.

By age 12, Teresa had performed at Carnegie Hall with the Metropolitan Youth Symphony, at the Heritage Square Concert Series for Accomplished Suzuki Violin Students and, regularly, with the Arizona Metropolitan Youth Symphony.

She made her recording debut at age 15 with guitarist Esteban on “What Child Is This?”, from New School of the Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona, Teresa attended the International Academy of Design and Technology and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Digital Production.

Since 2004, she has toured the country and performed live on television with Esteban, notably in the PBS Special “Flame Flamenco and Romance.”

She has also recorded over a dozen albums with Esteban, these albums charting over 100 times on the Billboard in various categories.

Teresa’s soulful and engaging style has captivated audiences at several of the country’s largest venues including Red Rocks, Colorado and at Severence Hall with the acclaimed Cleveland Pops Orchestra.

Esteban and Teresa Joy continue to put on stellar performances at Sound Bites Grill. They engage the always packed house and leave the audience with musical memories that last a lifetime.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona.