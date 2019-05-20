Call to Artists meeting set for 2019 Fall Open Studios Tour

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) is holding a kick-off meeting on Wednesday May 22nd at 6 p.m. for the Fall Open Studios Tour, which is slated for October 25-27. All Verde Valley artists who are interested in participating are invited to attend.



The meeting will be held at the Keep Sedona Beautiful facility at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona.

The meeting is designed to provide all the information about participating in next fall’s Studio Tour and to answer all interested artist’s questions about the event. It will also include a debrief session and discussion about the recently concluded Spring Tour. This is a valuable interchange of ideas for both members and interested artists.

The bi-annual Open Studios Tour is sponsored by the Sedona Visual Artist’s Coalition (SVAC), a proactive arts organization founded in 1996 that has grown to over 125 members. The Studio Tour is a wonderful and unique opportunity for local artists to increase their sales and share their studio space with the public.

The Tour has grown significantly over the last few years and has expanded outside of Sedona, and now includes the VOC, Cottonwood, Cornville, and Clarkdale.

The diversity of style and medium among the participating artists is a testament to the vitality of the artistic community in the greater Verde Valley.



For more information go to the SVAC website at: http://sedonaartistscoalition.org/ or contact: Mike Upp 503.789.4437 or mjupp10@gmail.com.