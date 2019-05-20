OFFERS
Mon, May 20
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Camp Verde High School to graduate 85 seniors Thursday
Graduates receive $1.5 million in awards, scholarships

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Camp Verde High School will graduate 85 seniors. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 11:36 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – With 81 graduates this year and another four from the district’s accommodation school, Camp Verde High School does not recognize the title of valedictorian, nor salutatorian.

But the school this year will recognize its top 10 percent students – Angel Brady, Brina Church, Lizbet Gutierrez, Sara Jewell, Emily Orellana, Guadalupe Ortiz, Steven Petty and Logan Pratt – at the school’s graduation on Thursday.

This year’s graduation starts at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Sam Hammerstrom football field. Entrance is off Apache Trail and Montezuma Castle Highway.

There is no limit to guests invited and no charge to attend. Parking is limited, so arrive early for the best spot.

Awards and scholarships

At Camp Verde High School’s annual award and scholarship ceremony a week ago on May 16, seniors received more than $1.52 million, much of it to help fund continuing education.

The top award - $416,000 – went to Steven Petty, who will be attending the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

With a 4.0 GPA, about 4.53 weighted for AP courses, Petty has been fascinated by flight since he was a child.

“I’ve always loved the idea of flight,” Petty said. “Planes are so cool.”

With about $270,000 in total, senior Angel Brady received scholarships to Allegheny College and Eckerd College, as well as Northern Arizona University’s Lumberjack Award.

Other students to have received awards and scholarships totaling at least $100,000 include Logan Pratt with $164,000 and Sara Jewell with $149,000.

Pratt’s Dorrance Scholarship is valued at $100,000.

Camp Verde High School yearbook advisor Tina Scott with members of the school’s yearbook team. For the fifth consecutive year, the school’s yearbook was recognized by the Walsworth yearbook company in its Gallery of Excellence. Pictured, back row: Tina Scott, Gabby Minjarez and Kendall Peterson. Middle row: Timber Reedy, Haleigh Pugh and Angel Brady, Front row: Logan Pratt. VVN/Bill Helm

Gallery of Excellence

For the fifth year in a row, the Walsworth yearbook company has recognized Camp Verde’s yearbook in its Gallery of Excellence.

According to Walsworth yearbook representative Jen Wilson, the Camp Verde High yearbook students and staff “continues to produce covers, designs, and copy that is a step above the rest.”

“Intentionality: Live It Like You Mean It,” was the school’s yearbook theme for 2018-2019. According to Tina Scott, the school’s yearbook advisor and graphic arts teacher, “the impact this concept has had is everything I hoped for.”

“I watched as my students learned that no matter the circumstances, as a staff and cohesive team, or as an individual, we must resolve to be intentional and give our all, not just to our tasks but to each other,” Scott said.

Though Scott said that winning the award “means a lot to me,” the value is “more in what these young souls walk away with from their time with me.”

“The confidence to lead themselves to be the very best they can be, shoulder into failure when that’s all there is to do, be humble in celebration, keep moving forward even when it’s only with small steps, and never let their torch burn out," Scott said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

