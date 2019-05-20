El Valle offers workshop with abstract artist Julie Bernstein Engelmann

The El Valle Artists Association has announced a one-day workshop with Julie Bernstein Engelmann May 25, at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

Workshop times are 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please feel free to contact the Workshop Chairperson, Nadine Cummins at 480-375-0982 or by email at nadinecum@msn.com. Nadine will answer questions and give details for joining the workshop.

Julie Bernstein Engelmann holds an MFA from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a BA from Barnard College in New York City, where she studied with first-generation abstract expressionist Milton Resnick.

Julie’s luscious artworks have won many awards and were featured in a retrospective solo exhibition at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Pennsylvania. Julie is also an instructor at the Sedona Arts Center School of the Arts.

Julie is passionate about teaching three vital qualities of powerful abstract painting: meaning, naturalness, and spatial depth & flow. Her layering technique gives you a powerful foundation for abstract painting. You’ll leave with a deeper understanding of an acrylic abstract painting, and how to find a story in the “beautiful mess.”

If you are interested in participating in the Layers of Luscious Abstraction Workshop, contact Nadine Cummins our workshop chairperson. To learn more about the El Valle Artists association, please visit us on Facebook or on our website www.elvalleartists.org.

