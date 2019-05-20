First Clarkdale Summer Block Party May 31

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with the Clarkdale Foundation and the Town of Clarkdale present their first summer Block Party May 31, 6-9 p.m.

There will be live music with PK Gregory sponsored by the Oddity Wine Collective, food from Clarkdale’s local restaurants and a beer booth sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company pouring all your favorites from Stone, Four Peaks, Barrio, Mother Road and Lumberyard breweries.

There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale, May 31, 6-9 p.m., and celebrate the start of summer. Then mark your calendars for June 28th and July 26th for the next block parties of the season.