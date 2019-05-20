Kudos logo

First Clarkdale Summer Block Party May 31

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with the Clarkdale Foundation and the Town of Clarkdale present their first summer Block Party May 31, 6-9 p.m. VVN file photo

Originally Published: May 20, 2019 8:58 a.m.
The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with the Clarkdale Foundation and the Town of Clarkdale present their first summer Block Party May 31, 6-9 p.m.

There will be live music with PK Gregory sponsored by the Oddity Wine Collective, food from Clarkdale’s local restaurants and a beer booth sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company pouring all your favorites from Stone, Four Peaks, Barrio, Mother Road and Lumberyard breweries.

There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale, May 31, 6-9 p.m., and celebrate the start of summer. Then mark your calendars for June 28th and July 26th for the next block parties of the season.