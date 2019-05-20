Free digital news account for Independent and Bugle print subscribers
On May 20, 2019, The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle online products combined and expanded to become a digital subscription-based website using the primary domain VerdeNews.com.
If you are a current home delivery subscriber receiving the Independent or Bugle you can activate your free, unlimited digital access account at VerdeFree.com.
Non-subscribers have the option to purchase one of several subscription offers. Otherwise, without a subscription you will no longer be able to read all the Verde Independent or Camp Verde Bugle news stories for free online. Some features, such as obituaries, classifieds and public safety notices will still be available without a digital subscription.
Why make this change?
As the largest, most read local newsgathering force in the Verde valley our team of reporters work every day to find the news you need. This takes a sustained financial investment and the work of committed professionals.
Like most community newspapers throughout the country, the Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle are dedicated to continuing the mission of providing the very best local news, sports, events, education and civic updates and other hometown happenings. If you are a print edition subscriber, you already recognize that local independent journalism matters.
How does it impact me?
Print subscribers will continue to receive the Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle print editions at home with all the news, features, commentary, money-saving inserts and supplement magazines you’ve come to expect. But now, with your free digital subscription, you can access more community and state news, videos, photo galleries, online maps and other extras that will post throughout the day.
What do I need to do?
Everyone will still be able to view the homepage of VerdeNews.com with its collection of updated headlines, but only subscribers that are logged in with a registered username and password will be able to view all of our stories, videos and features, including our 3D page-flip e-editions.
Current print subscribers can activate their free digital subscription and receive a username and password by going to: www.VerdeFree.com.
For personal service or if you have additional questions, please call our customer care center at 928-634-2241 ext. 6402 or 6042.
I’m not a print subscriber. How do I subscribe to the website?
Non-subscribers will see a subscription prompt and initial offer link on the website articles
We thank you for your loyal readership.
What if I still have questions?
We’re happy to help. Call our Circulation Department staff at at 928-634-2241, ext. 6402 or 6042, or email us at circulation@verdenews.com.
