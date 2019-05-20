Heart of Compassion Unity of Sedona concert planned May 24

Unity of Sedona will present an inspiring and empowering evening of music and poetry, welcoming Eric Zang back to Sedona community May 25, 7 p.m., at Unity of Sedona, 65 Deer Trail Drive.

Performing artists are Gabrielle Young (poetry of Rumi, Lalla, Hafiz, Egyptian, Rilke, Mistral and others) and Eric Zang (oud, ney, vocals and percussive).

Gabrielle Young, (GabrielleYoung.com), is a visionary performance and recording artist well-known for her performances of the initiatory poetry of Rumi and other spiritual masters.

Collaborating with international musicians, her concerts are symphonies of consciousness celebrating ecstatic reunion with the Beloved, universal harmony and compassion.

Gabrielle Young has honed her being and her art. She is not only a marvelous interpreter of Rumi’s poetry, but, a transmitter of its sacred fire. She is an alchemist of word, gesture and movement.” - Andrew Harvey (Author, Poet, Mystic Activist)

Eric Zang EricZang.com is a multi-instrumentalist, world fusion musician with training also in traditional music. His instruments of choice include ney (flute), oud (lute) and percussive. Eric has a beautiful singing voice. He has performed and recorded with many international artists including Gabrielle Young at annual “Rumi’s Wedding” in Sedona. His special passion is music from the Middle East.

“Eric is a wonderful musician and artist, constant in his ability to be fully present to the transmissions of universal wisdom and love which stream through poetry of Rumi and others.” - Gabrielle Young.

Advanced tickets $15 available online at gabrielleyoung.com/calendar.

At door, $20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Unity of Sedona, 65 Deer Trail Drive in West Sedona. Call (928) 282-1277