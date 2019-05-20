Local fave PK Gregory farewell party, birthday bash at Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, May 25, Main Stage presents a very special event, a combination farewell party and birthday bash for local favorite, PK Gregory.



PK’s songwriting style careens wildly around the alt-country and folk genres like Hank Williams on a souped-up Vespa - rooted in tradition, but with a kind of laissez-faire European eclecticism that is decidedly modern.

In other words, fans of old-time music will find much to like, but this is not an attempt at a purist revival by any stretch.

With elements of folk, western swing, honky-tonk, and blues, and taking on a wide range of subjects from religion and sex to the zombie apocalypse, the songs are the star, delivered in an immediately-compelling baritone reminiscent of Cash and Presley but with a style all it’s own.

The man that has brought so much music, friendship and love to Main Stage and the Verde Valley is embarking on a new chapter across the pond in Norway with his beautiful family.



PK hits the stage at 9 p.m. for a show that is sure to be one for the books and not to be missed. This is a 21+ event and there is no cover charge.



Friday, May 24, local favorite, DJ Johnny K, will once again be playing at Main Stage. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between.

This is 21+ event with no cover charge.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 pm. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 pm.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 pm. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 pm is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 pm.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11:00am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.