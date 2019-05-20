Sister and the Sun returns to Vino Di Sedona May 25

“Give me a stage and I will give you a show,” says JC (Jack Couchman). This singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform solo classic rock covers and originals at Vino Di Sedona on May 22, 7-10 p.m.

JC’s music career began in 1974 when he toured the United States with original rock ‘n’ roll bands like Black Mariah.

JC shines as a solo artist. He’s developed a unique musical style and is a natural when it comes to writing lyrics.

In additional to JC’s solo career, he has performed with local bands such as Cheap Sunglasses, and is currently a member of The Reckless Band.

Every Thursday night at Vino Di Sedona, Dan Rice hosts the area’s best open mic. Each musician is allotted time to play, and it’s a fun night for all. Musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Open Mic starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Robin Bryer, owner of the Predator Zip Line at Out of Africa, is also an up-and-coming Sedona musician. Robin has always loved music and playing guitar. His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues. Robin plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon, 3:30-6 p.m.

Dan Rice and Chris Seymour are teaming up for a night of musical fun at Vino Di Sedona May 24, 7-10 p.m. Dan is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who has played all over the United States and spent numerous years performing in Europe on an international songwriters tour. Dan Rice currently hosts Vino Di Sedona’s Open Mic Night every Thursday night, and frequently performs as a duo with his brother Dave Rice.

Chris Seymour has become a fixture in the Sedona music scene with his stint in the Oak Creek Boys, a country band that covers contemporary and traditional country classics, The Heavenly J’s (as John Denver and Johnny Cash), Seymour and Cyge, and The Rifftors, a 50’s tribute band (also featuring Chris and Rick Cyge). Seymour brings humor and a palpable love for all types of acoustic and folk music to his performance.

Saturday Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona, on May 25, is accompanied by Paolo 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz.

His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back Sister and the Sun, Emily, vocals and guitar, and Mynzah, percussion, May 25, 7-10 p.m. Emily grew up with wide-open spaces in Big Sky Country. After traveling the world and looking for a place to call home she settled in Sedona in 2011 where she draws inspiration from the red rocks, mountains, creeks, and all the surrounding beauty. Emily studied at Berkley College of Music and now performs all over Northern Arizona.

Originally from California, Mynzah moved to Arizona in 2011. Mynzah purchased a drum kit and began his journey as a drummer after attending his first drum circle at The Oak Creek Brewery in 2008.

His first professional recording was with the band Lucky Lenny in 2011.

Once again this spring season, Vino Di Sedona offers an extra afternoon music set for Sunday-Funday, 2-5 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon on the patio listening to country rock and blues, and classic rock performed by local musician Michael Peters on May 26, 2-5 p.m. Stay for nighttime music by Jim French, 6-9 p.m. Jim plays a collection of classic rock covers and his own original songs.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back San Diego musician Fast Heart Mart May 27, 6-9 p.m. Mart played at Vino in February and everyone in attendance was impressed and many have requested his return. Fast Heart Mart was born Martin Stamper and earned his moniker when he passed out, and literally died a few times, but thankfully was revived. He was finally diagnosed with a heart condition that makes his heart fibrillate or race.

“Don’t worry, (says Mart), I now have a defibrillator that shocks my heart back into beating so I can keep singing songs about questioning the system, the Big picture, and other fascinating things! I hope my music is very interesting and funny and not so loud that you feel like you couldn’t turn to a friend standing beside you and chat a bit and that you can hear the lyrics.”

His music is a blend of rock-folk-punk-blues-grass-raga or Sonic Folk-Rock for short. Mart plays guitar, banjo, and harmonica.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.