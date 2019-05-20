Village Gallery artist Megan Kelley defines fine art of ‘Upcycling’

Everyone is talking about recycling these days, but member/artist Megan Kelley of the Village Gallery of Local Artists has taken the concept to new heights! The FEATURED ARTIST for the month of May divides her time creating two very different “collections” of art work which are on permanent display in the Village Gallery.

For her “Flying Colors Furniture Shoppe,” Megan delights in rescuing, repairing, re-imagining and refurbishing small pieces of discarded furniture which, under her imaginative treatment are lovingly ‘upcycled’ into functional and uniquely beautiful one-of-a-kind hand painted, ornate jewelry boxes.

In the first step of upcyling, the old piece is made new with a strikingly colorful coat or two or three of environmentally-friendly ‘paint’ products and processes which include application of milk, chalk, stains, mineral paints, gel glazes and waxes.

Next she adds functional miniature jewelry ‘findings’ to adorn her pieces: tiny brass handles, doorknobs, small mirrors, for example, and finishes each box with special fabrics like velveteen and satin on the interior.

In the “My Whimsical West” collection, Megan’s more ‘traditional artist’ side is apparent in the wall display that greets all comers with brilliant splashes of color and design, simplified into almost child-like fantasy landscapes. ”My painted landscapes are created with mixed media on a metal canvas and are often inspired by photographs I have taken. I enjoy taking initial inspiration and turning it into a whimsical interpretation using acrylics, watercolors, rice paper, fabric, faux leathers, rocks and collage.”

Megan’s collections and the works of her fellow local artist- colleagues are on display daily from 10-6pm. The Village Gallery is the perfect ‘last stop” for gifts in all price ranges. Village Gallery of Local Artists

6518 Hwy 179 at Cortez Road roundabout, Sedona. Look for Iron Horse.

sedonalocalartists.com (928) 284-1416.