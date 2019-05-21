Commentary: Water management plan a must for long-term security
The Citizens Water Advocacy Group believes that citizens in the Quad-City area must tell their elected officials they want them to begin now to create a water management plan that will produce long-term water security.
CWAG also believes citizens must be “at the table,” participating in the search for the most affordable and effective solutions.
It has been 20 years since the Arizona Department of Water Resources announced in 1999 that the groundwater supply in the Little Chino aquifer — the major source of drinking water for everyone living in the Prescott Active Management Area — was declining at an average annual rate of 6,166 acre-feet.
ADWR urged PrAMA leaders to work together to create a region-wide water plan that would eliminate the overdraft by 2025. ADWR also instituted regulations intended to limit the use of groundwater for new growth in the PrAMA.
PrAMA representatives convened committees that met several times to discuss the overdraft problem. CWAG has learned from participants in those meetings that it soon became clear that implementing a PrAMA-wide solution would be expensive, technically complex and politically controversial.
Reaching consensus on the components of an effective plan would also be difficult.
Because the target date of 2025 was 26 years in the future, there was no sense of urgency. Ultimately, finding sufficient legally allowable water to support future growth plans in the PrAMA communities became the first priority.
Meantime, because of drought and increased population, the groundwater overdraft in the PrAMA averaged 13,000 acre-feet annually from 2000 through 2012, or 2.4 times the average overdraft from 1985 through 1999. (The latest data on the overdraft is from 2012).
ADWR has provided the PrAMA stakeholders with a list of environmentally-friendly potential solutions to the increasing overdraft problem: aggressive water conservation, stormwater recharge, rainwater harvesting, ordinances for new construction designed to limit groundwater pumping, additional underground water storage facilities, adoption of a seasonal/annual pumping schedule, and more.
These proposed solutions must be evaluated, prioritized and implemented as soon as possible if the PrAMA is to be on the path to a significant reduction of the groundwater overdraft by 2025.
ADWR also recommended that the PrAMA import water from the Big Chino aquifer. But that solution would definitely result in an environmentally unacceptable reduction in the base-flow of the Upper Verde River.
The Big Chino Pipeline project is on hold while Prescott, Prescott Valley and the Salt River Project try to determine the precise impact it would have on the Verde River.
Now is the time for you to let your elected officials know that you want the aquifer overdraft to be a top water priority.
Phone calls, e-mail messages, letters, and participation in community water meetings by citizens focused on this issue will encourage leaders to muster the necessary political will to create a region-wide plan that will provide water security now and for future generations.
CWAG will host a Prescott mayoral and council candidate forum on water issues on Aug. 3. Details at www.cwagaz.org.
Chris Hoy is former president and current membership chair of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group.
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Jerome moves forward with kiosk parking plan
- Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus
- Genie Gee to step down as Mingus acting superintendent
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
- Sen. McCain’s family dog dies in ‘freak’ accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
21
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...