Tue, May 21
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Cottonwood Library implements ‘Food for Fines’program

Originally Published: May 21, 2019 11:39 a.m.

Cottonwood Public Library announces Food For Fines from May 20 to June 1. Bring in non-perishable food items and each item donated will take $1 off your late fines.

The library can only do this for late fees, not for lost items or other charges.

Non-perishable items must not be expired. Your donations will go to the Old Town Mission in Cottonwood.

“New this year is donating to help area kids reduce their fines. We appreciate your donating to help the Old Town Mission as part of this food drive and we will credit kids’ accounts so they can check out books again. Thank you for your support and we hope to see you soon,” a news release from the library stated.

Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S 6th St, Cottonwood. (928) 634-7559 for more information; www.facebook.com/CottonwoodPL

