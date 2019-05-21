OFFERS
Good things happening at Beaver Creek School

Briana Clarke, the new National Junior Honor Society advisor, inducted new members and honored existing members with the candle lighting ceremony. Photo courtesy Beaver Creek School District

Originally Published: May 21, 2019 10:26 a.m.

Briana Clarke, the new National Junior Honor Society advisor, inducted new members and honored existing members with the candle lighting ceremony.

These students worked hard to have excellent grades, good character, service, leadership and citizenship.

Cindy Ramirez, Scott Worden and Betsy Ciminieri accompanied 17 students on their sixth grade trip to Camp Colton.

Coach Guth took his team to the end of season baseball tournament, where they worked hard and had a great time.

Allie Wheeler graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Master’s degree in educational leadership.

The College and Career team hosted a career day for students in third through eighth grades with 21 wonderful participants from around the Verde Valley.

Micca Martinez coordinated with Spectrum for several trainings for students including Mental Health 101 for the seventh and eighth graders.

Several other field trips have taken place. Cheryl Guth’s class went to the Highland Center in Prescott. 

The third grade class with Wendy Quintana, Cody Kukulski and Shelly Mullins went to Yavapai County Health Department Body walk in Cottonwood.

The classes are being reward for making their AR Goals in first grade through fourth grade by going swimming at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. The eighth grade visited the capitol.

And Susann Gage worked with students, parents and Camp Verde High school counselors to help smooth the transition for special education students.

The Joanne Despain scholarship was also given to each of the students to help with the first year of fees at the high school.

--From the administrative staff at Beaver Creek School District

Contact
