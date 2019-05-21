Mingus hires Justin Hartman as assistant principal

COTTONWOOD – On a 4-to-0 vote, the Mingus Union School Board decided that Justin Hartman will become the high school’s second assistant principal.

With primary duties rooted in curriculum and instruction, Hartman will become assistant principal beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

Allen Mitchell, also the school’s assistant principal, has “worked with Dr. Hartman in the past,” according to the district’s May 14 meeting’s draft minutes.

“You’ll never find a more qualified and higher character than Mr. Hartman,” Mitchell said. “He is going to do fantastic things for this school.”

Hartman, currently principal at Winslow High School, is a “seasoned administrator and teacher,” Gee said according to the draft minutes. “This hire will be a direct support to classroom and achievement.”

Hartman will be hired to a one-year contract, the minutes stated.

Mingus OKs 5.5 % salary increases

For the 2019-2020 school year, certified teachers and counselors, and classified hourly staffers will receive a 5.5% pay increase, the Mingus Union School Board decided on May 14 with a 4-to-0 vote.

On top of the pay increase, board members John McTurk and Anthony Lozano each said that they would like the district to be mindful of cost-of-living increases, according to draft minutes from the May 14 meeting.

“Cost of living is increasing so quickly that we are losing a massive amount of work force to Phoenix or out of state,” the draft minutes stated McTurk as saying. “We may not be able to afford it now, but keep an eye on it.”

According to the draft minutes, Lynn Leonard, the district’s business manager, said that she was “trying to shoot for 5% because that’s what the teachers were promised.”

Leonard stated – according to the minutes – “that the money they will receive from the Governor is only enough for certified staff increases.”

“It was important for everyone, in salary and benefits, that everyone got the same raise,” the minutes stated. “They found room for 5.5% based on new money coming into the district.”