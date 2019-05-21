OFFERS
Tue, May 21
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Mingus Union to celebrate 273 graduates; Meg Babcock 2019 valedictorian

Meg Babcock (inset) is the valedictorian of the 2019 graduating class at Mingus Union High School.

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 12:53 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School celebrates its 273 graduates this Friday at 7 p.m. on the school’s football field – Bright Field.

This year, Mingus Union will celebrate one valedictorian and two salutatorians.

This year’s valedictorian is Meg Babcock, and the salutatorians are Colton Sorensen and Dallin Gordon. 

Also expected to speak at graduation Friday are the school’s student council’s co-presidents, Shailee Ferguson and Summer Scott.

According to Gee, Friday’s 8 a.m. graduation rehearsal is mandatory for all seniors. Students who do not attend graduation rehearsal will not be permitted to participate in the graduation ceremony, Gee said.

Diplomas will not be inside the red cover at graduation and will not be mailed, as graduates will be able to pick up their diplomas immediately after graduation in the high school’s cafeteria or at the high school office throughout the summer beginning May 29.

Seating

The north football gates will open at 5 p.m. Friday for all admissions to the graduation ceremony. Open seating in the bleacher area and the reserved on-field area – with ticket – is on a first come, first served basis, with no saving of seats.

Admission to the handicapped seating will require that the person present their handicapped card/identification and that only one other person accompany them.

Anyone who needs special assistance can be dropped off at the gate and a cart will take them to the seating area.

“This combination of open and reserved seating allows each family to make an individual choice where to enjoy the ceremony without limiting admission to graduation,” Gee said.

Parking and transportation

Both Mingus parking lots are available for parking Friday, but they are expected to fill up by 6 p.m., said Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee. “Please arrive early for the best parking options,” Gee said.

Graduates are to meet in the school’s gym at 6 p.m. to line up for the ceremony.

Parking at the high school is limited. “Dropping off graduates early and carpooling [are] encouraged,” Gee said.

Handicapped parking is available in the east parking lot by the cafeteria and is strictly monitored to assist those needing these spaces. Additional parking is available in the west lot, across Camino Real from the west lot, Fry’s parking lot, and in the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot.

Transportation (bus shuttles) to the school will be provided from these latter two parking areas both to the ceremony and back to the parking areas at the end of the ceremony.

The school will also run golf carts from the field’s handicapped seating to the handicapped parking area in the school’s west lot.

Mingus Union High School is located at 1801 E, Fir St. in Cottonwood.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

