Obituary: Laura L. Goben
Laura L. Goben, age 95, entered her Savior’s arms on May 1, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, Laura married her beloved Jesse in post-war Chicago. Together they raised their four children in Omaha, Nebraska, in the 50’s, Van Nuys, California, in the 60’s and 70’s, and retired to Cottonwood, Arizona, in the early 80’s.
Laura was known for her wit and sense of humor, she was a tireless volunteer as a Girl Scout leader, PTA president, nursery worker, and Awana leader.
In retirement, aside from logging thousands of miles in their RV, Laura put her professional bookkeeping skills and love for numbers to use as a volunteer tax preparer and church comptroller.
In 2015 declining health forced her to move to Corpus Christi to live near her eldest son.
She was preceded to glory by Jesse in 2009 and is survived by her four children Hugh (Joyce), Nancy (Steve), Margaret (Gary), Keith (Lisa); 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
