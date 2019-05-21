Pratt wins county’s ‘I voted’ sticker design contest
CAMP VERDE – When Yavapai County residents receive their ‘I voted’ sticker next year, they’ll have a 50-50 shot at getting sticker designed by Camp Verde High School senior Logan Pratt.
The County Recorder’s Office announced today that Logan and Prescott High School junior Emily Hobson have won the office’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest.
With a design that included parts of the Arizona state flag, Logan won the contest’s digital category. Hobson won the hand drawn category.
For the past four years, Pratt has taken graphic arts from Camp Verde teacher Tina Scott. Scott said she will “sorely miss the daily dose of his witty puns, his strong mechanical design skills, and the ease with which he can be coached.”
The winning entries were two of “more than 200” submitted from high school art students countywide, County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Wednesday.
According to Hoffman, the new logos will both be used on stickers for the 2020 election cycle because of next year’s presidential election, the recorder’s office is “expecting a big turnout.”
Pratt and Hobson received certificates from the County Recorder’s Office, and the students’ art class each received a $50 gift card to Amazon for classroom art supplies, Hoffman also said.
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Jerome moves forward with kiosk parking plan
- Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus
- Genie Gee to step down as Mingus acting superintendent
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
- Sen. McCain’s family dog dies in ‘freak’ accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
21
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...