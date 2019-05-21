Pratt wins county’s ‘I voted’ sticker design contest

CAMP VERDE – When Yavapai County residents receive their ‘I voted’ sticker next year, they’ll have a 50-50 shot at getting sticker designed by Camp Verde High School senior Logan Pratt.

The County Recorder’s Office announced today that Logan and Prescott High School junior Emily Hobson have won the office’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest.

With a design that included parts of the Arizona state flag, Logan won the contest’s digital category. Hobson won the hand drawn category.

For the past four years, Pratt has taken graphic arts from Camp Verde teacher Tina Scott. Scott said she will “sorely miss the daily dose of his witty puns, his strong mechanical design skills, and the ease with which he can be coached.”

The winning entries were two of “more than 200” submitted from high school art students countywide, County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Wednesday.

According to Hoffman, the new logos will both be used on stickers for the 2020 election cycle because of next year’s presidential election, the recorder’s office is “expecting a big turnout.”

Pratt and Hobson received certificates from the County Recorder’s Office, and the students’ art class each received a $50 gift card to Amazon for classroom art supplies, Hoffman also said.