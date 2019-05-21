OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, May 21
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pratt wins county’s ‘I voted’ sticker design contest

Ron Sauntman and YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine. Photo Credit: Bill Leyden

Ron Sauntman and YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine. Photo Credit: Bill Leyden

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 11:32 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – When Yavapai County residents receive their ‘I voted’ sticker next year, they’ll have a 50-50 shot at getting sticker designed by Camp Verde High School senior Logan Pratt.

The County Recorder’s Office announced today that Logan and Prescott High School junior Emily Hobson have won the office’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest.

With a design that included parts of the Arizona state flag, Logan won the contest’s digital category. Hobson won the hand drawn category.

For the past four years, Pratt has taken graphic arts from Camp Verde teacher Tina Scott. Scott said she will “sorely miss the daily dose of his witty puns, his strong mechanical design skills, and the ease with which he can be coached.”

The winning entries were two of “more than 200” submitted from high school art students countywide, County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Wednesday.

According to Hoffman, the new logos will both be used on stickers for the 2020 election cycle because of next year’s presidential election, the recorder’s office is “expecting a big turnout.”

Pratt and Hobson received certificates from the County Recorder’s Office, and the students’ art class each received a $50 gift card to Amazon for classroom art supplies, Hoffman also said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Winners of MATFORCE Art Contest announced
MATForce announces Youth Video Contest Winners
Camp Verde High School to graduate 85 seniors Thursday
Replacement ballots mailed to school voters
Defying the odds: With both parents deceased by his sophomore year, Logan Pratt accepts Dorrance Scholarship to attend NAU

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
21
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News