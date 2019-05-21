OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, May 21
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
Images of pre-pubescent child found during investigation into unrelated scam

Registered sex offender Colby Strava, 45, was arrested on May 15 for having child pornography on his cellphone. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Registered sex offender Colby Strava, 45, was arrested on May 15 for having child pornography on his cellphone. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

The Verde Independent
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 5:37 a.m.

A registered sex offender from Rimrock was arrested on May 15 for having child pornography on his cellphone.

The pornography was discovered while the sex offender, 45-year-old Colby Strava, was battling a scam, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Strava had reported concerns to another law enforcement agency that he was being scammed. He claimed that after he was emailed a nude photo of a woman, unknown suspects contacted him and attempted to extort him for possessing and sending the photo in the first place, YCSO reported.

The scammers, purporting to know the woman, claimed she was under age and demanded money or they would contact law enforcement with their information. This was eventually verified as a scam. However, during the investigation, Stava gave consent to download text messages and something else was revealed. A video within his text messages was found containing images of a known pre-pubescent child victim as verified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, YCSO reported. Based on this evidence, the detective obtained a search warrant for Strava’s home, vehicle and cell phone.

Strava was then located during a traffic stop and arrested on May 15. His cell phone was collected and, when searched, still had the video depicting a sex act involving a child, YCSO reported. The investigation led to the search of two homes, one on Canal Circle in Camp Verde, and the other on Tonto Way in Rimrock. Items obtained from these homes, including laptop computers, gaming consoles, thumb drives, etc., are still under review and any new evidence could result in additional charges.

Strava was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on a charge of possession and distribution of child exploitation material. He remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bridgeport man arrested, jailed for sex offender registration violation
Two men arrested in VOC child molestation case
Cornville man sentenced to 30 years for child porn
Sedona man gets 120 years in prison for possessing, distributing child pornography
Tucson man arrested after online arrangement to meet 12-year-old for sex

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
21
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News