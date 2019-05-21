Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
Images of pre-pubescent child found during investigation into unrelated scam
A registered sex offender from Rimrock was arrested on May 15 for having child pornography on his cellphone.
The pornography was discovered while the sex offender, 45-year-old Colby Strava, was battling a scam, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Strava had reported concerns to another law enforcement agency that he was being scammed. He claimed that after he was emailed a nude photo of a woman, unknown suspects contacted him and attempted to extort him for possessing and sending the photo in the first place, YCSO reported.
The scammers, purporting to know the woman, claimed she was under age and demanded money or they would contact law enforcement with their information. This was eventually verified as a scam. However, during the investigation, Stava gave consent to download text messages and something else was revealed. A video within his text messages was found containing images of a known pre-pubescent child victim as verified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, YCSO reported. Based on this evidence, the detective obtained a search warrant for Strava’s home, vehicle and cell phone.
Strava was then located during a traffic stop and arrested on May 15. His cell phone was collected and, when searched, still had the video depicting a sex act involving a child, YCSO reported. The investigation led to the search of two homes, one on Canal Circle in Camp Verde, and the other on Tonto Way in Rimrock. Items obtained from these homes, including laptop computers, gaming consoles, thumb drives, etc., are still under review and any new evidence could result in additional charges.
Strava was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on a charge of possession and distribution of child exploitation material. He remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Jerome moves forward with kiosk parking plan
- Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus
- Genie Gee to step down as Mingus acting superintendent
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
- Sen. McCain’s family dog dies in ‘freak’ accident
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
21
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...