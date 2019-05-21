Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock

A registered sex offender from Rimrock was arrested on May 15 for having child pornography on his cellphone.

The pornography was discovered while the sex offender, 45-year-old Colby Strava, was battling a scam, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Strava had reported concerns to another law enforcement agency that he was being scammed. He claimed that after he was emailed a nude photo of a woman, unknown suspects contacted him and attempted to extort him for possessing and sending the photo in the first place, YCSO reported.

The scammers, purporting to know the woman, claimed she was under age and demanded money or they would contact law enforcement with their information. This was eventually verified as a scam. However, during the investigation, Stava gave consent to download text messages and something else was revealed. A video within his text messages was found containing images of a known pre-pubescent child victim as verified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, YCSO reported. Based on this evidence, the detective obtained a search warrant for Strava’s home, vehicle and cell phone.

Strava was then located during a traffic stop and arrested on May 15. His cell phone was collected and, when searched, still had the video depicting a sex act involving a child, YCSO reported. The investigation led to the search of two homes, one on Canal Circle in Camp Verde, and the other on Tonto Way in Rimrock. Items obtained from these homes, including laptop computers, gaming consoles, thumb drives, etc., are still under review and any new evidence could result in additional charges.

Strava was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on a charge of possession and distribution of child exploitation material. He remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.