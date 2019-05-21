Rezoning request on 185 acres sought for Boulder Creek ‘community-first lifestyle’

CAMP VERDE – Should the Camp Verde Town Council approve a request to rezone 185 acres on the south side of SR 260 just west of Aultman Parkway, most any socioeconomic group would be able to afford quality housing in Camp Verde.

That’s the plan of Dugan McDonald of High View LLC – a plan for apartments, townhomes, condos, tract homes, and luxury custom homes that could all exist “together in harmony under the umbrella of a community-first lifestyle and environment.”

There are “several different elements” built into the housing portions of the proposed High View at Boulder Creek development, McDonald said.

“As the area in which we live can benefit greatly from a diversified mix of housing opportunities,” McDonald said. “Something for everyone brought together in a well-planned community. Each portion thereof enhancing and complementing one another. With this in mind, there is a mixture of housing opportunities as you move through the development.”

Affordable housing is, McDonald said, a “big portion” of the development’s plan, with about 35 acres of property dedicated to multi-family dwellings, and another 30 acres reserved for housing units of approximately 1,200 to 1,500 square feet.

For folks with more to invest, McDonald also talked about the “back 58-acre portion of the property” which would be reserved for “luxury custom homes within an equestrian themed subdivision.”

Commercial development part of Boulder Creek

Besides a variety of single- and multi-family dwellings, the plans for High View at Boulder Creek include a 14-acre commercial development area “reserved for the placement of a grocery store and a courtyard shopping area for the enjoyment of our residents, and of course the entire Verde Valley community as well,” McDonald said.

An eight-acre lodging element shown on the master plan is “reserved for a hotel, with a courtyard vineyard theme, Kind of a Tuscan village wine makers … taste of the Verde Valley experience, which would include the opportunity for fine dining,” McDonald also said.

The other commercial areas within the development are for “commercial purposes.” McDonald said. “These sites well be available to the public for sale or lease and will be reserved for uses that will enhance the quality of life within the community.”

Plans for High View at Boulder Creek also include parks, open space, green belts between each of the housing and commercial component within the development, a community garden, meaning a “shared garden area for the use and enjoyment of the residents,” McDonald said.

It also helps that the proposed High View at Boulder Creek development – the entire property that supports this master planned community is located within the opportunity zone for tax deferred development and investment.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda, including a breakdown of the proposed High View at Boulder Creek development, is available at the Town’s website, located at campverde.az.gov.