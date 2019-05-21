Valley Academy fire science named outstanding CTE program

COTTONWOOD – The Association for Career Technical Education of Arizona has recognized Valley Academy’s fire science program – and instructor Steve Darby – as the state’s outstanding career and technical education program for 2019.

Led by Darby, the school’s fire science program partners with Yavapai College to offer its students 15 dual enrollment credits.

According to Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir, Darby has “opened the door for students in the Verde Valley to gain skills in the fire science career field.”

“This is an outstanding award for his program’s accomplishments and for Valley Academy,” Weir said.

Without Darby’s commitment to fire science, Weir said that “most of the students would not have taken the fire science course at the post-secondary level or choose it as a career.”

“With the fire science program for seniors, it was something the students found to be fun and an opportunity to learn a new and exciting career for free,” Weir said. “The students have found a love for the career during Mr. Darby’s class and over 80% have gone on to further their education at Yavapai College in the EMT and/or found employment in the wildland fire fighting career.”

Darby, who taught fire science at Camp Verde High School before joining Valley Academy three years ago, said he has a “passion for working with young people.”

“It is rewarding to see my students gain confidence, become proficient in their abilities, strive for excellence and obtain the certifications needed for their career,” Darby said.

Though Darby said he is “very honored to be selected for this recognition,” the “greatest reward for me personally is seeing my former students fulfill their dreams by getting hired on with a public safety agency.”

Darby will receive his award in July at the Association for Career Technical Education of Arizona’s Summer CTE Conference in Tucson.

Mal Cooper wins CTE Teacher of the Year

The Association for Career Technical Education of Arizona has named Sedona Red Rock High School photography teacher Mal Cooper CTE Teacher of the Year for 2019.

“Mal has given the students at Sedona Red Rock High School the opportunity to become a professional photographer as a career, or as life skill which can enhance their family and personal growth,” Weir said. “She has had several of her students go into business in the digital photography fields. Several are self-employed and others are working for newspapers and other marketing companies.”

Cooper will also receive her award in July at the association’s summer conference in Tucson.

