Jerome Elks Scholarship Awards

Jerome Elks Lodge #1361 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Clarkdale presented scholarship awards to the two winners sponsored by Jerome Lodge. They each won an Arizona Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship in the amount of $1600. The winners were Dallin Gordon and Erika Robinson, and they were also provided a free dinner for themselves and their guests. From left, Exalted Ruler Janet Leuer, winner Dallin Gordon, winner Erika Robinson and Arizona Elks State Scholarship Chairman Dennis Holt. Photo courtesy Jerome Elks Lodge.