OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, May 23
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jerome Elks Scholarship Awards

From left, Exalted Ruler Janet Leuer, winner Dallin Gordon, winner Erika Robinson and Arizona Elks State Scholarship Chairman Dennis Holt.

From left, Exalted Ruler Janet Leuer, winner Dallin Gordon, winner Erika Robinson and Arizona Elks State Scholarship Chairman Dennis Holt.

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 12:55 p.m.

Jerome Elks Lodge #1361 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Clarkdale presented scholarship awards to the two winners sponsored by Jerome Lodge. They each won an Arizona Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship in the amount of $1600. The winners were Dallin Gordon and Erika Robinson, and they were also provided a free dinner for themselves and their guests. From left, Exalted Ruler Janet Leuer, winner Dallin Gordon, winner Erika Robinson and Arizona Elks State Scholarship Chairman Dennis Holt. Photo courtesy Jerome Elks Lodge.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

100 candles for Jerome Elks Lodge
Elks Scholarship Winner
New Officers for Jerome Elks Lodge
70 Years of Service
Jerome Elks Lodge Rings in 90 Years

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News