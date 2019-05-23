Keeping the past alive McGuireville holds sixth Memorial Day tractor and engine show

MCGUIREVILLE – For the sixth year in a row, McGuireville will celebrate Memorial Day with its Memorial Day Tractor and Engine Show, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Each year, the Beaver Creek community gets a head start on the patriotic holiday, with free tractor/hay rides along Dry Beaver Creek, as well as antique and boutique shopping in the neighboring shops.

McGuireville “brings the past to life with fun for the whole family,” says Candy Hammond of Candy’s Creekside Cottage. “It’s your opportunity to visit and learn from avid tractor and engine collectors.”

The Arizona Flywheelers will display running engines and show off their restored tractors and farm equipment.

There also will be free tractor/hay rides, antique and boutique shopping in the many stores and “plenty of good things to eat,” Hammond says.

Not just a day of fun, the annual event is also a day of remembrance, as American Legion Post #135 Cornville will lead the flag raising ceremony at 1 p.m.

Following the flag ceremony, the M Bar Lazy B Chuckwagon will have a Dutch oven peach cobbler cooking demonstration at Candy’s Creekside Cottage.

The annual Memorial Day Tractor and Engine Show is sponsored each year by the Arizona Flywheelers, the McGuireville Merchants Association and the Beaver Creek Kiwanis.

But the celebration isn’t just indoors, as McGuireville businesses, including antique shops, second-hand shops and eateries will be open.

For more information, call Candy Hammond at 602-402-9075. Historic downtown McGuireville is located off I-17 at Exit 293.