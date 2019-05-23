Letter: Where are all the laws and efforts for pro life?

Editor:

I am hearing about the many states that are initiating anti abortion laws. All I hear is about these anti-abortion sentiments and wonder where are the pro-life sentiments.



How about getting really emotional about pro life? Pro life in Yemen, pro life for all the hungry children, pro life for making sure all children can get a good education, pro life that all have affordable medical insurance, pro life for all the homeless children, pro life for people fleeing from violence.



Where are all the laws and efforts for pro life? To me these pro-abortion enthusiasts seem so hollow when I think about those so needy people, especially the children, who are alive.

Shirley Isaacson

Cottonwood