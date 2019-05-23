OFFERS
Thu, May 23
Letters: Trees, for all practical purposes, are now dead and will have to be removed

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 1:30 p.m.

Editor:

I’m a retired certified Arborist and I was horrified to pull up to my mobile home park the other day and see that our wonderful conifers across the front had been topped.

Although this is a practice you might find common around power lines and it is absolutely to be discouraged by any tree owner but this was an atrocity.

Our manager even didn’t even know it happened and I pointed it out to him. So, now we’re trying to figure out what tree company did this and why.

I’m writing to point out that this is a horrible practice and should never be done to any tree and there is empirical evidence to point that out.

Perhaps if you drive by 325 West 89A across from the Verde Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood you might see what happened to our trees and maybe you can educate the public on why this is not a good thing to do.

Those trees, for all practical purposes, are now dead and will have to be removed.

Thanks for a moment of your time,

Behr Barth

Cottonwood

