Letters: Trees, for all practical purposes, are now dead and will have to be removed
Editor:
I’m a retired certified Arborist and I was horrified to pull up to my mobile home park the other day and see that our wonderful conifers across the front had been topped.
Although this is a practice you might find common around power lines and it is absolutely to be discouraged by any tree owner but this was an atrocity.
Our manager even didn’t even know it happened and I pointed it out to him. So, now we’re trying to figure out what tree company did this and why.
I’m writing to point out that this is a horrible practice and should never be done to any tree and there is empirical evidence to point that out.
Perhaps if you drive by 325 West 89A across from the Verde Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood you might see what happened to our trees and maybe you can educate the public on why this is not a good thing to do.
Those trees, for all practical purposes, are now dead and will have to be removed.
Thanks for a moment of your time,
Behr Barth
Cottonwood
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Judge Bluff changes Bateman’s felony plea to misdemeanor
- Jerome moves forward with kiosk parking plan
- Cricket’s Dessert and Sandwich Shop to close after 35 years
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
28
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...