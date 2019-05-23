OFFERS
Thu, May 23
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Obituary: Jeffrey Hancock Reede 1981-2019

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 1 p.m.

Jeffrey Hancock Reede. Born on March 3, 1981, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and passed away in Clarkdale, Arizona, on May 18, 2019. Although his life here was too short it was full of fun (sometimes too much).

Jeff had a love of the outdoors and all things wild. He enjoyed walking down to the river to swim and fish with his boys, Porter and Josiah. Hunting, camping and hiking were all on his list of favorites.

Jeff was strong, a hard worker and was always willing to help. He was the one you could always call on. Jeff loved all things yard sale. If he could get it for a “bargain,” he was taking it home. Useful or not. He would talk to ANYONE and once you’d met him, you’d certainly never forget him.

He leaves behind his wife, Danielle; son, Porter; stepson, Josiah; parents, Lannie and Kristina; sister, Andrea and her family Chris, Paityn and Rylan. Along with countless other friends and acquaintances.

Remembrances would be appreciated at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

