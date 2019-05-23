Obituary: Raymond Gale Weaver 1942-2019
Raymond Gale Weaver “Bubba,” 76, of Cornville, Arizona, went to join the Lord on May 15, 2019, surrounded by his wife and son.
He was born on July 6, 1942, in Patterson, California, to Robert W. and Maxine D. Weaver. Bubba was an entrepreneur from an early age.
He worked in the movie industry with his most notable projects being in 3D films. With an innate engineering mind, he had numerous inventions and patents. He was written about in Forbes for his 3D Lens.
Bubba was the Elks Exalted Ruler of Lodge 1538 from 2000-2001 in Santa Maria, California.
Bubba was very gregarious, making friends everywhere he went. He loved debating philosophical and political topics.
He enjoyed scotch, golfing, reading and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his son, Mark; his brothers and his parents. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 25 years, Claudine; his four children Devra (Mike) Bell, Debbie (Patrick) Philley, Joe Mastroddi, Jana (Tom) Rubanyi; sister, Pat Fuller; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
At Bubba’s request, there will be no services.
An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
