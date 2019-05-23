Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: May 23, 2019
Down the hatch … among humans a way of toasting or celebrating by throwing a drink down your throat, but in and amongst other species it is putting your meal down your throat. In this instance a great blue heron is putting a ten inch trout down his throat … down the hatch my feathered friend! Perhaps another before the day is over and the evening in the rookery for sleep and rest. Then a new day and the sun returns in the eastern sky and the search for daily food resumes. Once out of the nest they fend for themselves … no super markets or coffee shops for them … just the real world that many of our species studiously avoids.
Another day and I’m still breathing … still smiling too … I am alive and get to choose how I spend each moment of the day. Sharing the beauty I seek and find is one of the singular joys I find in every day that I am here.
Choose wisely … you are only guaranteed the moment you are in.
Back Monday morning …
Ted
Whatever else you do or forbear;
Impose upon yourself the task of happiness;
And now and then abandon yourself
To the joy of laughter.
Max Ehrmann
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Judge Bluff changes Bateman’s felony plea to misdemeanor
- Jerome moves forward with kiosk parking plan
- Cricket’s Dessert and Sandwich Shop to close after 35 years
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
28
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...