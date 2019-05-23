OFFERS
Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: May 23, 2019

Ted Grussing Photography 2019

Ted Grussing Photography 2019

mugshot photo
By Ted Grussing
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 6:06 a.m.

Down the hatch … among humans a way of toasting or celebrating by throwing a drink down your throat, but in and amongst other species it is putting your meal down your throat. In this instance a great blue heron is putting a ten inch trout down his throat … down the hatch my feathered friend! Perhaps another before the day is over and the evening in the rookery for sleep and rest. Then a new day and the sun returns in the eastern sky and the search for daily food resumes. Once out of the nest they fend for themselves … no super markets or coffee shops for them … just the real world that many of our species studiously avoids.

Another day and I’m still breathing … still smiling too … I am alive and get to choose how I spend each moment of the day. Sharing the beauty I seek and find is one of the singular joys I find in every day that I am here.

Choose wisely … you are only guaranteed the moment you are in.

Back Monday morning …

Ted

Whatever else you do or forbear;

Impose upon yourself the task of happiness;

And now and then abandon yourself

To the joy of laughter.

Max Ehrmann

