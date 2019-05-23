Veterans raising money for veterans in VOC

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – John Cornelius was dedicated to helping Yavapai County’s disabled veterans.

Thanks to the help of several of his friends – many veterans themselves – he started the Disabled Veterans Benefit Raffle in 2006.

In 13 years, Cornelius raised $200,000 for the disabled veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Prescott, according to Stacey Beck of the Weber Corporation.

Cornelius passed away in April 2017. But the Disabled Veterans Benefit Raffle continues each year, as “his good veteran friends have continued his good will,” Beck said.

Last year, the veterans presented a $12,200 check to the Prescott VA.

This year, the veterans will continue raising money, as fundraising officially begins Memorial Day weekend and the drawing, as in all prior years, will be held on Dec. 7 – Pearl Harbor Day.

According to Beck, raffle tickets are typically sold at Clark’s Market – formerly Weber’s – during holiday weekends such as Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Flag Day and Veterans Day.

Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25, for prizes such as Arizona Diamondbacks tickets, signed sports memorabilia, weekend golf getaways, Jeep tours, to name a few.

Beck also said that monetary donations, gift cards, gift baskets, item donations can be donated by contacting Vaughn Hall at 928-554-4739 or Mike Boblewski at 928-284-9496, or emailing jcvetsbenefit@gmail.com.

Hall or Boblewski will make arrangements for pickup or delivery of donated items.

“One point to make is that they are extremely short on volunteers,” Beck said.

“Anyone willing to volunteer time to setup, man the booth a few hours to sell tickets, would be greatly appreciated by the veterans.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Hall or Boblewski.