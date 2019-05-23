Yavapai County Development Services transitions to digital document file system

In the coming months, Yavapai County Development Services will transition from its old paper-based plan review and permitting system into a brand-new state-of-the-art digital system.



All permit applications will need to be submitted digitally once the new software goes online. The software, called CitizenServe, is web based and provides enhanced functionality for all aspects of the department including, permitting, plan review, building inspection, environmental services and zoning enforcement.



According to Dave Williams, director of Development Services, “After the initial roll out we anticipate a further reduction in our plan review times as well as enhanced communication with citizens and contractors in the field.”

This will be of great benefit as the County expects permitting activity to continue to accelerate. Estimates for 2019 indicate that the county will issue more than 450 new site-built single-family permits, which is the highest number of new home permits ever issued in a single year and represent a 10% increase over the previous year.

Development Services has also been heavily involved in the adoption of the 2018 Building Codes. The 2012 Codes will still be accepted until December 31, 2019 to ensure that there are no unnecessary changes with projects currently in process.



According to Director Williams, “The benefit of the 2018 Building Codes is that it has a layer of common sense as well as a reduction in the cost to construct a home which hasn’t been present in the previously adopted codes.”

This is also part of a larger concerted effort to reduce regulations in the development industry and Mr. Williams states, “There are eight more Ordinance Amendments coming forward this summer to further address undue regulations, ease undue restrictions as well as bringing ordinances into alignment with recent state law changes”.

The department has also been very active in community outreach, which includes the very popular “Lunch and Learn” sessions, that has now reached over 1,600 citizens. Some of the topics of the Lunch and Learn sessions included management of a waste water system, quality control on building plan submittals, educational outreach on common plan design mistakes, land planning, permitting and most recently a presentation on the Dark Sky Ordinance.



The department also has a Facebook page of “Yavapai County Development Services,” which provides great information several times a week on a variety of building related topics.

Customer Service surveys have been very positive with all of the changes in the Department over the past year, with a 95% percent customer satisfaction rating. The comments received in the survey show that customers have overwhelmingly supported the changes and are excited for changes to come.



With regards to the industry perspective on all of the upcoming changes, Sandy Griffis, executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association said, “Working with Yavapai County, Mr. Williams and his team, together we have created support that our industry needs to thrive and grow in the years to come. Yavapai County, YCCA and all of our Jurisdictions working together have created a sense that we are one community, one family.”