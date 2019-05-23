Yavapai County Development Services transitions to digital document file system
In the coming months, Yavapai County Development Services will transition from its old paper-based plan review and permitting system into a brand-new state-of-the-art digital system.
All permit applications will need to be submitted digitally once the new software goes online. The software, called CitizenServe, is web based and provides enhanced functionality for all aspects of the department including, permitting, plan review, building inspection, environmental services and zoning enforcement.
According to Dave Williams, director of Development Services, “After the initial roll out we anticipate a further reduction in our plan review times as well as enhanced communication with citizens and contractors in the field.”
This will be of great benefit as the County expects permitting activity to continue to accelerate. Estimates for 2019 indicate that the county will issue more than 450 new site-built single-family permits, which is the highest number of new home permits ever issued in a single year and represent a 10% increase over the previous year.
Development Services has also been heavily involved in the adoption of the 2018 Building Codes. The 2012 Codes will still be accepted until December 31, 2019 to ensure that there are no unnecessary changes with projects currently in process.
According to Director Williams, “The benefit of the 2018 Building Codes is that it has a layer of common sense as well as a reduction in the cost to construct a home which hasn’t been present in the previously adopted codes.”
This is also part of a larger concerted effort to reduce regulations in the development industry and Mr. Williams states, “There are eight more Ordinance Amendments coming forward this summer to further address undue regulations, ease undue restrictions as well as bringing ordinances into alignment with recent state law changes”.
The department has also been very active in community outreach, which includes the very popular “Lunch and Learn” sessions, that has now reached over 1,600 citizens. Some of the topics of the Lunch and Learn sessions included management of a waste water system, quality control on building plan submittals, educational outreach on common plan design mistakes, land planning, permitting and most recently a presentation on the Dark Sky Ordinance.
The department also has a Facebook page of “Yavapai County Development Services,” which provides great information several times a week on a variety of building related topics.
Customer Service surveys have been very positive with all of the changes in the Department over the past year, with a 95% percent customer satisfaction rating. The comments received in the survey show that customers have overwhelmingly supported the changes and are excited for changes to come.
With regards to the industry perspective on all of the upcoming changes, Sandy Griffis, executive director of the Yavapai County Contractors Association said, “Working with Yavapai County, Mr. Williams and his team, together we have created support that our industry needs to thrive and grow in the years to come. Yavapai County, YCCA and all of our Jurisdictions working together have created a sense that we are one community, one family.”
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- High-risk sex offender who cut off ankle bracelet and absconded to Oregon back in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Jerry Frank Vojnic 1933 - 2019
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography in Rimrock
- Judge Bluff changes Bateman’s felony plea to misdemeanor
- Jerome moves forward with kiosk parking plan
- Cricket’s Dessert and Sandwich Shop to close after 35 years
- Obituary: Susanne Lynne Hutchison 1967-2019
- Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident
- Obituary: Rebecca Ann Durran 1980 -2019
- Driver dies following single-vehicle crash on SR89A outside Jerome
- Local man dies following motorcycle-vehicle crash Sunday on Cornville Road
- Something old, something new: Couple hopes hotel will spark revitalization in Clarkdale
- Attempted kidnapping in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Samantha Amic-Twohy Alvarado 1982-2019
- Armed neighbor comes to aid of women being attacked by dogs
- Airplane crashes at Sedona Airport
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
28
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...