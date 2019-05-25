Beaver Creek, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union offer free summer meals
VERDE VALLEY – This summer, Beaver Creek, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts will partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Summer Food Service Program to offer free meals to children ages 17 and younger.
Weekdays from Monday, June 3 through Friday, July 26, Cottonwood-Oak Creek will provide free breakfasts and lunches at the Cottonwood Education Services campus at 301 N. Willard St.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information, contact your summer food specialist at 928-639-4703.
Beaver Creek will provide free breakfasts in the school’s cafeteria Monday through Thursday from June 3 through June 27.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and will include fruit and milk, and a main course, such as pancakes, eggs, cereal, muffin or bagel.
Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.
For more information, call 928-567-4631.
Mingus Union will offer free lunches from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from May 28 through June 28.
Mingus Union High School is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood.
Call 928-634-7531 for more information.
Schools will not be open to serve meals on Memorial Day nor Independence Day.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.
To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.
Camp Verde and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts will not be providing summer meals this year.
