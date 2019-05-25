Camp Verde baseball racks up Central Region honors

Central Region champions Camp Verde baseball was well represented on the All-Region teams.

Senior Dominiq Bruno won Region Player of the year honors for the second year in a row. He was also first team All-Central as a catcher.

Five Cowboys joined Bruno on the first team: senior Dawson McCune, senior Dakota Battise, sophomore Mason Rayburn, senior Braden Schuh and junior Coke Bast. Bruno made it as a catcher, McCune and Battise as pitchers and Rayburn, Schuh and Bast as position players.

Freshman Cole Gillespie made the second team, as a position player.

Schuh was also honorable mention.

Bruno, McCune and Battise were first team All-Region last year as well. In 2018 Bast and Rayburn were second team.

Bruno was also second team All-Region in 2017.

David Primavera from Scottsdale Prep won Region Coach of the Year. Northland Prep’s Connor Barta was Region Defensive Player of the Year and Garrett Bigham of Scottsdale Prep won Region Offensive Player of the Year.