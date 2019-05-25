OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 25
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde baseball racks up Central Region honors

From left top row: Dominiq Bruno first team and Region Player of the Year, Dawson McCune first team and Dakota Battise first team. From left bottom row: Braden Schuh first team, Mason Rayburn first team, Coke Bast first team and Cole Gillespie second team. VVN/James Kelley

From left top row: Dominiq Bruno first team and Region Player of the Year, Dawson McCune first team and Dakota Battise first team. From left bottom row: Braden Schuh first team, Mason Rayburn first team, Coke Bast first team and Cole Gillespie second team. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: May 25, 2019 2:38 p.m.

Central Region champions Camp Verde baseball was well represented on the All-Region teams.

Senior Dominiq Bruno won Region Player of the year honors for the second year in a row. He was also first team All-Central as a catcher.

Five Cowboys joined Bruno on the first team: senior Dawson McCune, senior Dakota Battise, sophomore Mason Rayburn, senior Braden Schuh and junior Coke Bast. Bruno made it as a catcher, McCune and Battise as pitchers and Rayburn, Schuh and Bast as position players.

Freshman Cole Gillespie made the second team, as a position player.

Schuh was also honorable mention.

Bruno, McCune and Battise were first team All-Region last year as well. In 2018 Bast and Rayburn were second team.

Bruno was also second team All-Region in 2017.

David Primavera from Scottsdale Prep won Region Coach of the Year. Northland Prep’s Connor Barta was Region Defensive Player of the Year and Garrett Bigham of Scottsdale Prep won Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Five Camp Verde baseball named All-Central Region
Loaded Camp Verde baseball ready for deep playoff run
Camp Verde baseball smashes Sedona Red Rock
Camp Verde baseball reaches final four
Camp Verde football lands slew of all-region selections

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
28
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
THU
30
Verde Valley Adventist School Graduation
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News