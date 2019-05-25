OFFERS
Jacob Shelly receives Bookmarks $1000 scholarship

Jacob Shelly is the recipient of Bookmarks - Friends of the Cottonwood Library $1000. scholarship. Jacob is a senior at Mingus Union High School with dual enrollment in the Fire Science program at Yavapai College. He will attend Northern Arizona University with a major in forestry. Jacob is pictured with Patricia Nomm, chair of the scholarship committee.

Originally Published: May 25, 2019 11:52 a.m.

