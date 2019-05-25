Letter: I wear my displeasure with pride and remain patient; Republicans will recover

Editor:

Not all Republicans are Trumpers. Even some of his loyal base are not totally enthralled with their president. I have heard many state certain displeasures regarding his style and tweets and misrepresentations. None the less, his base seems loyal to him.



I, on the other hand, deeply despise the man. He is a disgrace to the office. He is an embarrassment to the party and to the majority of the people he serves and even to humanity in general. He tweets turmoil constantly. He is unfit.

What to do? I could re-register as an Independent or even as a Democrat. But no. I prefer to remain a Republican as always and yet identify myself in the not-so-silent minority. Someday he will be gone.



I hope the party can recover and regain the dignity and integrity it has always had. I await those times. Meanwhile we hang on. I wear my displeasure with pride and remain patient. Republicans can recover and I hope soon.

Charlie Wright

Verde Village